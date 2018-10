A store employee in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, China stumbled and fell into a tank with lemon sharks while they were being fed.

The incident happened when the woman was in a rush for an employee meeting and decided to run on a glass bridge over the shark tank.

The woman didn't notice that the that the tank's lid was open, tripped over it and fell into the water while the predatory fish were receiving their morning meal.

Her co-workers rushed to help the woman, two guards jumped into the aquarium and got her out of harm's way immediately. She was not injured as a result of the incident.