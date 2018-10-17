Birthday Boy Unleashes Unexpected Reaction to Breakfast in Bed

Whether it's your birthday or a random Sunday, nobody likes to be woken up from a good slumber! With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that sleep takes precedence over waffles for Walter in this clip from Jukin Media.

Confused after being roused by his sister and parents, the boy immediately counters their "Happy Birthday" singing with banshee-like wailing.

With Walter's finger-pointing and protest, it would appear the family may have to give the little guy a couple hours to regroup!