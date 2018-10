Video contains language some may find offensive.

A father-son duo had an unexpected guest join them in recent footage from Palmetto, Florida, showing a 15-foot alligator strolling around Buffalo Creek Golf Course.

Speaking to WTVT-TV, the owner of the golf course said the massive reptile, dubbed "Chubbs" by locals, is a welcome resident around the course.

If Chubbs appears familiar, it may be because the alligator previously went viral in 2016 for similar footage.