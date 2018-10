Teaching a dog to dance is easy, but you need to decide in advance what kind of dance you want to your pet to learn.

Scooby and Shaggy taught us that anyone can dance with dogs, but it takes real skill to avoid making it look like your furry companion has four left feet.

The main objective is to ensure that the dance looks effortless and uplifting.

This dog can perform various steps, either moving in harmony with its owner or independently.