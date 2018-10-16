You Would Be Shocked Too: Curious Cat Regrets Awkward Glance

How can any cat be shocked by something like that? Very easy. Just look at the black cat's facial expression and understand his pain — now you know how shocking and horrifying the sight of another cat's fluffy genitals are for this delicate, easily impressed cute creature.
