One Small Voice: Squirrel Interrupts London Environmental Committee Meeting

London administration employee Jills Broadbent took a video of a squirrel's arrival at the meeting of the environmental committee of the city parliament, UPI reports.

According to eyewitnesses, the squirrel ran in and out of the meeting room several times.

In their opinion, the appearance of the animal turned out to be quite appropriate: at the meeting, the environmental impact of Heathrow Airport on the environment was discussed.

Green Party member Carolyn Russell joked that the squirrel: "Wanted to make sure there was a voice representing the natural world at the meeting."