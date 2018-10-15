One Small Voice: Squirrel Interrupts London Environmental Committee Meeting

According to eyewitnesses, the squirrel ran in and out of the meeting room several times.
In their opinion, the appearance of the animal turned out to be quite appropriate: at the meeting, the environmental impact of Heathrow Airport on the environment was discussed.
Green Party member Carolyn Russell joked that the squirrel: "Wanted to make sure there was a voice representing the natural world at the meeting."
#Squirrel represents on behalf of Mother Nature at @London Assembly environment committee pic.twitter.com/OtE1AD2pgQ— Giles Broadbent (@MediaGulch) October 11, 2018
