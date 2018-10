In the coastal town of Boca Raton, a local caught an battle to the death between a raccoon and an iguana.

An epic animal battle reminiscent of some of the more grizzly television nature documentaries transpired in a Florida parking lot when a raccoon decided to take on an iguana.

At some point, the raccoon caught up with its prey. The lizard soon lost the end of its tail in the scuffle, which continued to twitch on its own, a few meters away from the fighting animals.

Finally, the raccoon won the life-or-death struggle and dragged its victim under a parked car.