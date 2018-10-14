Doggie Dinner Time: Golden Retriever Makes Hamburger

In this video, a Golden Retriever learns how to 'make' a hamburger. The funny video has already gone viral on the web.

Golden Retrievers are hunting dogs, originally bred in the UK in the 19th century to retrieve birds that had been shot by their masters. Now that the gentlemanly sport is dying out in Britain and elsewhere, these playful, affectionate dogs are usually stuck fetching sticks and rubber toys. Fortunately, one retriever named Bailey, it seems, is still helping put food on the table.

The Golden Retriever is a harmoniously built dog with strong and muscular limbs and rounded paws. By their nature, they are very kind and intelligent and get along well with kids as well as pretty much everybody else, making them utterly incapable as guard dogs.