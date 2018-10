In this video, a baboon startles a group of girls during their trip to the zoo; fortunately they were separated from the animal's enclosure by a glass wall and everyone is safe.

Baboons are primates with highly developed social relationships that never live alone. There are usually about 80 individuals in a heard, which is known as a congress.

Members of the congress travel, eat and sleep together. The congress is dominated by several adult males who stick together and come to the rescue in case of danger.