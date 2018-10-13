Eat or be Eaten: Croc Captured on Camera Chomping on Unlucky Leopard

As one of Africa's largest wildlife preserves, Kruger National Park is home to the "big five" game animals: the lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and Cape buffalo. However, just because these majestic creatures have little to fear from trophy hunters doesn't mean they can relax.

One adventurous guest of the park had the sobering experience of spotting one ferocious predator shortly after it had killed another; the reptile was crawling near the fence of the tourist camp.

"After dinner, we went to see what was at the fence at Lower Sabie. We were shocked to find that this huge croc had just caught a leopard! So sad, but I guess that this is nature. It eventually dragged the leopard towards the river and we lost sight of it," the eyewitness said.

Kruger National Park is located in the northeast of South Africa. Its vast territory is home to about 1,500 lions, 2,500 Cape buffaloes, twelve thousand elephants, about a thousand leopards and five thousand rhinos.

Nile crocodiles can grow to a size of 550 kilograms and can live 100 years.