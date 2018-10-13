Mush? French Bulldogs Cart Cat Around in Style

While many believe the age-old stereotype of poor canine-feline relations, Clyde the blue-point Himalayan cat and French bulldogs Frankie and Louie are here to put that myth to bed.

Uploaded to YouTube by Viral Hog Wednesday, the short mash-up of clips shows Clyde chilling in a plastic basket while both Frankie and Louie fight over who receives the right to play chauffeur. While most cats would scramble in the situation, Clyde remains calm as his siblings ferry him around the hardwood.

By the look on Clyde's face, he just hopes no one asks him to reciprocate!