Drone Captures Breathtaking 4K Footage of Utah’s Great Salt Lake

Outdoor enthusiast and aerial photographer Justin McFarland recently gave YouTubers a glimpse into the sharp contrast of colors within the Great Salt Lake in Utah.
Soaring above South Pacific Railroad, the vivid 4K footage highlights the effects of different levels of salinity within the body of water. While the portion of the lake to the left of the causeway is a deep blue-green, the other side posses a remarkable pink hue, which is common in highly salty bodies.
