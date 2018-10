Sometimes it seems like everything in Australia is dangerous and the snakes are at the very top of the list of scariest creatures. In this case, the python did not do any harm, but it certainly managed to scare the living daylights out of people!

Ashleigh Muller, from Brisbane, Queensland, woke up one night and turned on the light, revealing a python on her dressing table. Apparently, it snuck into the room during the day and then simply stayed there.

However, a local snake catcher was not long in the coming and rescued the girl — and also rescued the snake, which might easily have hurt itself while indoors.