Cats and dogs usually fight each other like, well, cats and dogs, but they can also have non-aggressive relationships, especially in situations where humans have socialized such behaviors.

A Bernese Mountain Dog and a fluffy cat are good friends most of the time, although they never miss a chance to have a good fight.

The video shows the dog trying to play with the cat, though the feline appears to not be having any of her friend's shenanigans.

Beatrix the dog and Midge the cat even have their own account on Instagram.