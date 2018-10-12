Impatient German Shepherd Drags Owner Down Front Steps, Through Decorations

Attempting to take her German shepherd for a walk, one woman from Marietta, Ohio, grossly underestimated the strength of her pup and definitely regretted the placement of her fall lawn decorations.

The video, posted by Jukin Media on October 6, shows the young woman attempting to keep one dog inside while preparing to let the other pooch relieve himself.

"You're not going anywhere," the owner to the leashless pup is overheard saying — just as the leashed German shepherd darts, pulling her off the front steps and over a bale of hay.

From others' commentary on the incident, the owner may have had a few too many!