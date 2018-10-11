Nine Lives to Live: Leopard Lifted Out of 30-Foot Well

Someone may want to place a grate over this shaft soon!

Animal rights and rescue group Wildlife SOS recently responded to an alert regarding a drowning seven-year-old female leopard stuck in an open well in Maharashtra, India.

The footage, uploaded October 6 by the organization, opens with the big cat chilling on a makeshift ladder while a recovery cage is lowered into the shaft. Though initially wary of the box, the trapped cat eventually makes her way into the enclosure-turned-elevator.

The leopard was later taken to the rescue group's Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center, according to Wildlife SOS.