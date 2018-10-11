Hunger Games: Parrot and Dog Engage in Battle Over Food

The Pomeranian and a parrot might on an average day be good friends, but now these pets are fighting for a little snack — but the clash looks more cute than terrifying. The dog had to yield in this standoff, but who knows what will happen next time?
Fights between species can be cruel, even merciless. Everyone desperately tries to get food and the strongest animal can take it all. Or, maybe, the cutest animal? If that's case, the fighting is bound to be even fiercer!
The Pomeranian and a parrot might on an average day be good friends, but now these pets are fighting for a little snack — but the clash looks more cute than terrifying. The dog had to yield in this standoff, but who knows what will happen next time?
It’s not easy to be an opera singer – constant and exhausting rehearsals, a special diet and a need to preserve your voice. That's unless the singer happens to be a cat, then there's no problems and no need to train or do anything at all really. In fact, cats are always adorable.
Dog owners often have fun with their pets, while dancing at home in the kitchen or the living room or even training in the park, making their day a bit brighter.
