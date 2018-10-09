Guest Director: Spanish Seagull ‘Borrows’ Tourist’s Camera, Records Own Video

The seagull steals a Traveler's camera and then returns it 👏😅 pic.twitter.com/ld3LuciUsB — Aviationdaily✈️الطيران يوميآ (@Aviationdailyy) October 5, 2018

Visiting Spain's Cíes Islands, a group of tourists ended up receiving a bird's eye view of the archipelago after a sneaky seagull snatched one of their cameras from a ledge.

Exploring the islands off the coast of northwest Spain, German tourist Martin Lozano's camera is seen getting lifted from the ledge after he attempts to capture footage of the bird preening itself.

After taking the device for a unique POV flight, the fowl eventually flies back to the tourists' location and returns the camera, like a natural drone.