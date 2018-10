A raccoon is usually a very active and restless animal, requiring constant attention, but this Raccoon seems to be different.

It's always fun for people to watch raccoons fill their tummies with yummy treats. So one loving pet owner attempted to make a video of the process, but the raccoon, Tyoma, had plans of his own.

While raccoons are playful companions when they are little, their temperaments become wilder after they reach sexual maturity. They can be both messy and aggressive and some US states have banned residents from keeping them as pets.