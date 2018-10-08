Rat-a-too-High!: Crowds Cheer Rodent On As It Attempts To Scale Wall at Wrigley

A rat who made a series of laborious attempts to jump over the wall during a baseball game at Wrigley Field had actually stolen the show as crowds of the game visitors preferred to watch the amateur rat to the professional performance on the field.

A new legend has been born in the world of athletics dubbed by admirers the "Wrigley Rat" — after a serious of failed attempts to jump over the wall, the rodent finally succeeded.

The incident took place during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

The audience was immersed in drama, as it carefully observed the rat and shouted encouraging slogans; once the rat succeeded in reaching its seemingly unreachable target, the crowd erupted in applause.