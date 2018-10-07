Elephant in the Car: Tourists Get a Little Too Close to Nature on African Safari

The elephant inserted his head inside a safari vehicle and started to smash things, including passenger seats and the roof, causing complete mayhem.

An elephant attacked a group of tourists from Europe and Japan who were riding in an open sight-seeing bus.

During the animal attack, the driver managed to slide to the side; however, tourists continued to film the unusual event using their phones as cameras. Within a matter of seconds, the animal then calmed down and left the tourists alone.

Fortunately, none of the passengers sustained injuries.