Elephant in the Car: Tourists Get a Little Too Close to Nature on African Safari

An elephant attacked a group of tourists from Europe and Japan who were riding in an open sight-seeing bus.
During the animal attack, the driver managed to slide to the side; however, tourists continued to film the unusual event using their phones as cameras. Within a matter of seconds, the animal then calmed down and left the tourists alone.
READ MORE: 'They Never Forget': Twitter Fumes as Melania Trump Gets Shoved by Baby Elephant
Fortunately, none of the passengers sustained injuries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)