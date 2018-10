Mt. Soputan began erupting on Wednesday morning on the island of Sulawesi, near which last week there was a powerful earthquake that killed more than 1.2 thousand people.

The authorities have not yet announced an evacuation of the area, but noted increased danger levels for the areas adjacent to the volcano: the local residents have been advised to avoid this zone. Aircraft crews have warned of the threat of ash coming from the volcano. The ash spewing from Soputan has reached a height of 6 km.

The volcano Mt. Soputan is located on the northeastern tip of the island of Sulawesi.