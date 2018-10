We all need a little nudge every now and then!

Good friends always have your back, and video uploaded by DailyPicksandFlicks Tuesday demonstrates that support can come when you least expect it.

Seeing Loki the ferret kicking his hind feet and struggling to climb onto an armchair, Diesel the rottweiler comes into the frame and to the rescue as he uses his snout give his buddy a well-needed lift.

Hopefully Loki will return the favor next time one of Diesel's toys rolls under the sofa!