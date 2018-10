With Halloween fast approaching, Kiko the cat makes use of his back to get his family in the holiday spirit this year.

Video published September 25, 2018 (and viewed over 40,000 times), shows Kiko loafing around as a "severed" animatronic hand delivers comfort to his derriere. Unlike the full human version, this one-handed massage therapist doesn't pester the puss with baby talk or rants about their daily struggles!

Kiko is gonna need more batteries!