A police officer that doesn't tire but can sense bombs, seize suspects with a mechanical clamp and neutralize threats with a jolt of electricity has been invented in China.

The First Research Institute of China’s Ministry of Public Security has created a robotic police officer and has already started patrolling Xidan Commercial Street in China’s capital Beijing.

The robot is well-equipped with a camera, a speaker, a light and an alarm lamp, and has drawn curious onlookers who want to get a look at the future.