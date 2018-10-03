High Five: Humpback Whale Shows Off in Front of Diver

During a trip to the islands of the Polynesian Kingdom of Tonga, located in the South Pacific, professional photographer and diver Mikhail Korostelev managed to swim with humpback whales.

A video shows a humpback whale that was in a playful mood giving a high-five to the diver.

The average length of a humpback whale is 14 meters (46 feet), although the largest individuals can reach up to 17-18 meters (55-59 feet) in length.

The average weight of a humpback whale is 30 tons.

This type of whale is considered one of the most energetic and acrobatic. Humpback are well-known for their amazing jumps from the water, attracting the attention of tourists from all over the world.