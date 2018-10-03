No Goldilocks: Fireman Frees Brown Bear Trio From Overturned Dumpster

The firefighter crew at Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District woke up Sunday morning to find an "agitated momma bear" watching over a trash bin that had been tipped over.

In video recorded after crew engineer Patrick Walsh "deterred mother bear," firefighter Ed Martin is seen using a long metal pole to get a peek at what had caught the bear's attention within a trash bin. Catching sight of a pair of eyes staring back at him, the fireman then makes his way closer to the bin to manually lift the lid.

Expecting just one cub to cautiously creep out, the rescue crew was taken aback to see not one, but three young bears bolt out and into the woods.