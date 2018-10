A dog is your best friend in most situations, as these animals love to be in a company of their owners and spend time together.

A video that was posted on Twitter shows a nice way to exercise with your dog.

A puppy decided to run with his owner on a treadmill and was pretty confused when the machine didn't stop when he stopped.

As it turns out a treadmill happens to be a good way to walk your dog inside the house on a rainy or a cold day.

​