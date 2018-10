It is becoming more common for animals to take care of another species, despite having babies of their own, with each case being unique and touching.

Welsh Pembroke Corgi Irma lost her seven puppies right after they were born.

In order to help the dog survive this disaster, her owner Johanna took home a little kitten that was only two weeks old.

Soon after, the two animals became used to each other and now appear to be the closest of friends.