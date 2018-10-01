Horrifyingly Cute: Little Bat Clings to Lady’s Palm

A video posted on Twitter shows that bats shouldn't be judged by their appearance and vampire image, as they can be cute, charming and pretty too.

Bats are the only mammals that can fly, but not all of them want to drink your blood.

A little bat in a video that was captured in Japan, is clinging to a woman's palm, making funny faces and yawning.

These nocturnal creatures help their ecosystems by pollinating flowers and dispersing seeds making various tropical plants entirely dependent on them for these services.