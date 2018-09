The Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan in western Japan showed a video with one of its cutest inhabitants: a ringed seal that attracts visitors with an unusual round figure.

This seal is called Yuki. According to the aquarium's employees, visitors' hearts melt when they meet him. The video shows how Yuki moves, plays with a man, allows him to scratch his stomach and sleeps.

Yuki has a very good appetite; he eats three kilograms of fish every day.