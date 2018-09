An Indonesian teen spent 49 days alone on a raft in the Pacific Ocean. He was picked up and rescued by the sailors of the cargo ship Arpeggio.

When the young fisherman, Aldi Novell Adaling, was lifted from the ocean, he first asked for water. H said that he worked on a fishing raft with a hut.

The rescued boy complained that during his seven weeks adrift, dozens of ships had passed by him, but not one had paid any attention to him and none of them bothered to stop.