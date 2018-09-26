Florida Authorities Deploy Drones After US Man’s ‘Roo Gets Loose

#BREAKING: This is video of the kangaroo on the loose in #JupiterFarms. Denise Cooper shot it this morning from her driveway as she was heading out. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/f2ljPMa4pn — Teri Hornstein (@terihornstein) September 25, 2018

Residents of Jupiter Farms in Palm Beach County, Florida, are getting buzz in the press and overhead as both local and state troops are working with Florida Fish and Wildlife to locate and tranquilize a runaway kangaroo.

Five-year-old Storm, who belongs to Eric Westergard, is described as 4 feet tall and a mere 45 pounds. According to Westergard, Storm is very gentle and friendly unless startled. Despite authorities receiving footage of the kangaroo from locals, they have yet to get close enough to tranquilize and return the marsupial.

Luckily for Westergard, Robert Matthew Van Winkle, somewhat popularly known as Vanilla Ice, reassured him and other kangaroo owners that a kangaroo he once owned (named Bucky Buckaroo) eventually returned home after going on a one-week expedition with a "goat named Poncho."