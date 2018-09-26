A Ride Away From the Pride: Lion Spotted Traveling in Car in Vladivostok

A video of a lion riding in a car has been captured by eyewitnesses in Vladivostok, Russia.

The video shows the predator poking his head out of a car window and looking around. The king of the jungle wasn't behind the wheel, opting instead to 'ride shotgun' in the passenger seat of the car.

Information about where the lion was being transported and who its owner is has not yet been published.

In order to avoid catastrophe, Russian federal law restricts the way in which big cats are transported; normal precautions dictate that the fearsome feline be transported in a suitable cage.