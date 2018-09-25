Paws Off: Golden Retriever Breaks Up Catfight

Dogs and cats are usually considered to be enemies, but they do have the ability to coexist peacefully and even live in the same home, if appropriately socialized.

On a video taken on September 24, a Golden Retriever drags one cat away from another, preventing them from fighting, as the felines were showing angry and nervous behavior.

A possible cause of the discord may have simply been a a bowl of cat food.

The Golden Retriever is a large friendly dog originally bred to fetch birds after they had been shot out of the sky by hunters without damaging them. The dogs were first bred in 19th-century Scotland but are thought to have Russian roots. Because they almost never show any form of aggression towards people, fellow dogs or other animals, they are considered great with children but make poor guard dogs.