Let’s Get in Formation: Animals Form Single-File Line for Feeding Time

Upon first mention, one would imagine it near impossible to simultaneously feed a herd of dogs, ducks, goats and chickens. Footage uploaded Thursday by Rumble Viral, however, shows how simple the task is once everyone is on the same page!

Two fluffy pups are first seen alerting their farm friends of feeding time while running back toward their owner. Echoing the dogs' barks, ducks are then overheard quacking as they fall in line and begin to be flanked by a few chickens and eventually the goats.