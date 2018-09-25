I Will Hound You All Around! Adorable Corgi Wants to Play, Pesters Sibling

This little doggo definitely wants to mess around with the second one, but the response is rather negative. A moment like that, however, can't stop the pestering trickster, as it approaches over and over until the game starts. No excuses, no retreat, just the joy of playing around!
🔊Do you have a sibling who is too busy for you and wants nothing to do with you? Well, say no more! I have found the perfect method that will get your sibling to play with you ALL THE TIME! Just follow my simple steps and your brothers and sisters will be BEGGING you to play! —Morty
