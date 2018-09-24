This Tong is Wrong: Shiba Inu Gets Really Nervous When It Sees Pincers

This cute little Shiba Inu is ready to chase away a predator, but not this awful iron monster, which looks like another pet living on the kitchen table or in the bathroom. It's way too scary, even for this brave doggo!
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Tongs 2 #puppy #puppiesofinstagram #puppylove #dog #doglover #dogsofig #dogsofinstagram #malamutesrock #malamutesofinstagram #malamuteaddicts #malamutenotahusky #malamutelovers #malamute #malamutepuppy #shiba #shibainu #shibainupuppy #fox #shibas #shibasofinstagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)