Mouthwatering Art: Visual Guide to Sushi-Making

A Japanese cook presents his recipe for unique sushi rolls; watching him cook may leave your mouth watering.

To produce an amazing assortment of sushi rolls, the skillful chef used premium quality ingredients such as salmon, tuna, shrimp, crab, avocado and rice.

Even though the cook is Japanese, it is uncommon for real traditional sushi rolls in Japan to look so stunning and big; the Americans are used to seeing colorful rolls with rice on the outside and nori used inside, however, these rolls have been invented to cater to Western consumers.

Normally, sushi in Japan is small and not so aesthetically pleasing.