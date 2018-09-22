Pimp My Carriage? Reimagined Horse-Drawn Wagon Stuns Dublin Residents

Not even a speed bump can slow down this innovative duo!

Gardening in their front yard, one Ballyfermot resident in Dublin, Ireland, ran to get their phone after noticing a peculiar wagon approaching from a distance.

The footage, uploaded by Viral Hog Friday, shows a broken down Mitsubishi Pajero 4x4 reimagined into a makeshift carriage. Pulled by a proud steed, two hooded men are seen within the metal wagon and overheard shouting as they make their way through the neighborhood.

While it's unclear what prompted such innovation (or their attire), the owner of the footage believes the two men were perhaps "planning on using the car to sell for scrap value."

You'd certainly save a few bucks at the pump!