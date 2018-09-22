Naughty But Nice: Cute Kitten Punches Big Dog With Its Small Fluffy Paws

The Canada-based owner of two fluffy domestic creatures revealed in an Instagram post stated that the fight between the pets occurred on their second day together when they started to live under the same roof.
Hopefully, the next video to come soon will show them cuddling, as it's really a thin line between love and hate.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
A lot of you have asked recently if I have video of their first meeting. Unfortunately I don’t, but this is their very first tussle! This was their second day together, and these were the very first punches Midge ever threw at Bea. #thefirstcutisthedeepest #microminimarshmallowpaws #atasteofwhatstocome #buckleuppup #yougotminimidged
All comments
Show new comments (0)