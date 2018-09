Facebook user Jasmine Fenah Sjögren has given nearly a million people a glimpse into her life after uploading a short video of her playing soccer with her bovine buddy.

Uploaded just this Monday, the clip begins with Jasmine giving the large gray ball a proper punt for the cow. Handling the ball with ease, the Swedish farm animal shows off her footie footwork while letting out some adrenaline-fueled grunts and bellows.

This girl is truly in a league of her own!