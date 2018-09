The king of all animals walked near the waters of a river crammed with hungry blood-thirsty crocodiles and brilliantly handled one of the sharp-toothed green creatures that suddenly attacked the clueless lion.

A horrifying incident involving a lion and a crocodile took place at Kruger National Park in South Africa, which is considered the world's largest game reserve and attracts a huge number of visitors every year.

The park is located in the northeastern part of the country and covers such provinces as Limpopo and Mpumalanga.