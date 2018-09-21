Arachne's Curse: Giant Spider Web Covers Greek Island's Coast

The phenomenon is attributable to warmer-than-average temperatures in the region, scientists said, explaining that the unnerving web was made by Tetragnatha spiders who successfully reproduce in large quantities when such natural conditions occur.
Nevertheless, the scientists warned that the thick white web that covered an entire shoreline in Aitoliko would eventually disappear.
