Arachne's Curse: Giant Spider Web Covers Greek Island's Coast

The shore of the Greek island of Aitoliko, located at the mouth of an inlet in West Greece, has been covered with an impressively long spiderweb that is estimated at 300 meters in length and considered the largest ever witnessed, according to scientists.

The phenomenon is attributable to warmer-than-average temperatures in the region, scientists said, explaining that the unnerving web was made by Tetragnatha spiders who successfully reproduce in large quantities when such natural conditions occur.

Nevertheless, the scientists warned that the thick white web that covered an entire shoreline in Aitoliko would eventually disappear.