Patient Pooch Drools Uncontrollably in Anticipation of Cheesy Treat

From canned cheese and crackers to prosecco and parmesan, cheese — in both natural and artificial forms — is loved by most humans. In fact, the appreciation of the dairy product has even managed to spill over to our furry friends!

Video recorded in August and recently uploaded by Viral Hog shows just how serious cheese can be for this good girl named Sammich. Within the 15-second clip, Sammich's jowls are seen dripping with drool as she waits patiently for a cheesy treat.

"This is what happens every time I feed my dog cheese. As soon as she smells it, the waterworks start," said the owner to Viral Hog.

Mop, please!