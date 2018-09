On September 14, Hurricane Florence hit the East Coast of the United States; the 350-mile (563 km) wide storm claimed 35 lives and forced 10,000 North Carolina residents to take refuge in community storm shelters, leaving a million residents of the state without power, according to Business Insider.

Florence continues to move in a north east direction. According to forecasts, the storm, now categorized as a cyclone, can gain strength again.

In this video you can see that some people are having some fun after the hurricane.