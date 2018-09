The Russian Defense Ministry has reported that a MiG-31 interceptor jet crashed on September 19 during a scheduled training flight in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Both pilots were able to eject and land safely.

In the footage, burning fragments from the remains of the aircraft are visible. A Ministry of Emergency Situations team arrived on the scene, as well as an ambulance.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the accident was a technical malfunction. A Russian Defense Ministry commission is working at the crash site.