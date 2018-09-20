Belbek Airfield Pays Tribute to Russians Killed in Downing of Il-20 Near Syria

The memory of the victims was honored by local residents and military personnel of the garrison of the airfield. The priest dedicated a prayer to the memory of the dead.
Russia's Hmeymim Airbase lost contact with the crew of the Russian Il-20 military aircraft late on Monday when four Israeli F-16 aircraft attacked Syrian targets in Latakia province. It was later discovered that the propeller plane, with 15 passengers and crew aboard, had been brought down by friendly fire.
All comments
Show new comments (0)