Bobbing Otter Family Taunts Tailless Crocodile

The family that taunts together stays together (and alive).

While it's common to see prey flee the scene when a predator arrives, Facebook video uploaded by Ottercity Singapore on September 9 shows six otters playing to their strengths in the literal face of danger.

Recorded at the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve in Singapore, the footage begins showing the otters bobbing within the shallow part of the marsh. However, the vibe completely changes approximately 20 seconds later upon the arrival of the "famous SBWR tailless crocodile," who, according to Ottercity, has been dubbed "Saltie."

Rather than attempting to run away and risk losing a family member, the six otters trade off taunting the reptile while also traversing the water near the man-made island.

According to the owner of the footage, the life-saving teases went on for about 10 minutes until the tailless croc swam off with an empty stomach.