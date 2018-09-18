The Spooky Spirit: Fearless Little Girl Dances With Michael Myers Display

No need to hide the Halloween hype!

While most children can barely handle a clown, this little girl changes the game and appears overly enthused to see the the masked Michael Myers on display in the seasonal store.

Only uploaded last Wednesday by Facebook user Jaymi Simons, the video has already gained a whopping 21 million views.

According to the girl's mother, their trip to Chuck E. Cheese was sidetracked after her daughter noticed the pop-up Halloween shop in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Wonder if the head rat and his animatronic bandmates can top this?